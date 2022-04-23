Hope you had a great Saturday! Weather-wise it was beautiful with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, even at the coast.

You may have noticed extra clouds rolling into our skies. They’ll be around through the night with temperatures slowly falling back through the 50s and into the 40s late in the night.

Tonight will be mainly dry, but a few sprinkles are possible. The air above our heads is pretty dry, so more than likely we won’t see many raindrops at all.

Sunday looks okay, but cloudier with cooler temps.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo