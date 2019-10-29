Weather Now: Cloudy and Dreary Today, Showers Likely on Halloween

TODAY: Cloudy and damp with areas of drizzle and mist this morning, and then a few sprinkles possible this afternoon. Highs 55-60. East winds turning southeast 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and drizzle… lows staying near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Milder...highs 60-65.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, windy and very milder. Humid with highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THU. EVENING (HALLOWEEN): Windy and very mild with scattered showers. Humid with temperatures in the low to 60s. SW winds 15-20 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph.

FRIDAY: Blustery with rain in the morning, then skies turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Very mild morning and early afternoon with highs mid to upper 60s, then falling back into the 50s by late afternoon. Southwest winds turning northwest 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph