Weather Now: Cloudy and Mild Today, Light Shower in Spots this Morning

TODAY: A spot light shower this morning, but most of the day is dry. Cloudy and still mild with highs near 50.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated light rain shower or sprinkles after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry and cooler. Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another round of precipitation arrives late at night (after midnight)—with a mixture of wet snow, sleet and/or freezing rain.

THURSDAY: An icy mix is possible in the early morning hours, potentially leading to slick travel. Any sleet or freezing rain will change to rain from south to north through the morning commute. Rain showers continue in the afternoon… Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A widespread and heavy rain develops. Localized street and poor drainage is possible. Temperatures staying near 40.

FRIDAY: Rain showers, steadiest and heaviest in the morning…may end as lighter snow showers late day and evening. Highs 45-50 by noon , then falling rapidly towards evening. Windy, dry and colder Friday night