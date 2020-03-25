Weather Now: Cloudy and Cool, With a Few Sprinkles Later Today

A little sun in the early morning, but otherwise a cloudy, brisk and cooler day. While most of the day is dry, a few light rain showers, drizzle or sprinkles are possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly at the coast. East-northeast wind gusts 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a little mist and drizzle early and then turning partly cloudy by dawn. Cool with lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Drying out early in the morning… then partly sunny, breezy and milder… High 51

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild… slight chance of a quick shower, but most of the day looks dry. … High 56