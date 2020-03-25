Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 35 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Now: Cloudy and Cool, With a Few Sprinkles Later Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A little sun in the early morning, but otherwise a cloudy, brisk and cooler day. While most of the day is dry, a few light rain showers, drizzle or sprinkles are possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly at the coast. East-northeast wind gusts 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a little mist and drizzle early and then turning partly cloudy by dawn. Cool with lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Drying out early in the morning… then partly sunny, breezy and milder… High 51

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild… slight chance of a quick shower, but most of the day looks dry. … High 56

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com