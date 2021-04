TODAY: Cool, blustery and cloudy with a few spotty light showers…. highs around 50. Winds from the northeast 5-15mph, with gusts 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly…lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun… not as chilly… highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, looks dry. Highs in the upper 50s