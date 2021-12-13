Weather Now: Clouds to Sun, Milder and Breezy Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. We have a generally quiet and mild work and school week ahead of us. Skies will begin the day mostly cloudy but dry before turning sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 50s. It remains a bit breezy with west-southwest winds 10-15mph and gusts 20-25.

Hour-by-Hour: A look ahead to the next 36 hours »

Local waters remain under a Small Craft Advisory with gusts to 30 kts and waves 1-3 feet.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

It remains mostly clear tonight, with breezy winds early and cool and dry conditions. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds turning north at 5-15 mph.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com