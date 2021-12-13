Weather Now: Clouds to Sun, Milder and Breezy Today

Good morning. We have a generally quiet and mild work and school week ahead of us. Skies will begin the day mostly cloudy but dry before turning sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 50s. It remains a bit breezy with west-southwest winds 10-15mph and gusts 20-25.

Local waters remain under a Small Craft Advisory with gusts to 30 kts and waves 1-3 feet.

It remains mostly clear tonight, with breezy winds early and cool and dry conditions. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds turning north at 5-15 mph.