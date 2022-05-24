Good morning. Comfortable temperatures will be the theme of the next few days, with cool nights and afternoon highs just slightly below average. Early this morning, some clouds and sprinkles are passing through, mainly near the coast. The extra clouds and drops of rain will clear out through the AM commute, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70, with northeast winds around 10-15 mph.

This evening and tonight will be crisp and cool with many areas cooling to the mid to upper 40s by dawn on Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70