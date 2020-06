TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies early this morning will gradually give way to mainly sunny skies by late morning/early afternoon. Comfortable and dry with continued low humidity. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds from the northeast 5-12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool once again. Overnight lows 50-55.

TUESDAY: Sunny, dry and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s…. still with low humidity.