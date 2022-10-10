Good morning. It’s been a beautiful Columbus Day weekend so far, with a final pleasant day ahead. However, there will be more clouds around today, especially in the morning through early afternoon. Clouds begin to break for partly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Despite a small chance for a brief sprinkle late afternoon/evening, most of the area remains completely dry and outdoor plans are a “go”.

ON THE BAY: South winds turning southwest at 5-10 kts with gusts to 20 kts. Waves around 2 feet.

Partly cloudy skies this evening will turn mostly clear overnight. It will be cool and dry with lows in the low to mid 40s.

We have a pair of beautiful days lined up to start the shortened school and work week. Look for sunny skies and mild temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs 65-70.