Don’t forget! There’s a Total Lunar Eclipse tonight. The forecast for clouds doesn’t look promising, but we only need some breaks in the clouds to see it. The total lunar eclipse begins around 11:30 PM EDT.

Tonight, outside of a stray shower, will be dry with lots of clouds and mild temperatures.

Monday will start out with mainly cloudy skies and areas of fog.

There could be a stray shower or two during the day with some partial sunshine returning, but most of the daylight hours should be dry. Take note of the line of showers and t’storms moving through New York and Pennsylvania Monday afternoon. That line will continue to head our way through the day.

We do expect the thunderstorms to weaken by the time they reach Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, but we’ll watch them closely.

Highs Monday will be in the 70s inland, upper 60s to near 70 at the coast.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo