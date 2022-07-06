Good morning. Scattered showers have ended and clouds from overnight will gradually clear out this morning, getting southern New England back to warmer and brighter conditions today. In addition, the humidity will gradually drop as winds turn to the northwest behind a departing cold front. It sets us up for a nice afternoon to spend at the pool and beach with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s both inland and along the shore. Winds will still be a bit breezy at 5-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph this morning.

A heads up for beachgoers: While warm temperatures and partial sun are expected, the water will still be a bit rough, with a moderate risk for rip currents. The surf is still expected to be around 4 to 6 feet.

ON THE BAY: Seas will still be choppy, especially at the bay entrance. Waves 2 feet in the bay and up to 5ft near the bay entrance.

Dry skies are expected overnight, with more comfortable weather for sleeping. Lows drop to the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs and around 64 in Providence.

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. Inland highs reach the upper 70s with mid 70s at the coast.