After a wet and windy Saturday, we’ll be getting a drier and brighter Sunday.

Winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick.

Rainfall will generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the region.

The transition to that drier air starts this evening. Showers and drizzle will be ending through the early evening, mostly done by 8 PM. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s and 40s and into the 30s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Skies will clear after midnight.

Sunday looks nice; although it will be cooler.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo