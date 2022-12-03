After a wet and windy Saturday, we’ll be getting a drier and brighter Sunday.
Winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick.
Rainfall will generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the region.
The transition to that drier air starts this evening. Showers and drizzle will be ending through the early evening, mostly done by 8 PM. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s and 40s and into the 30s.
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
Skies will clear after midnight.
Sunday looks nice; although it will be cooler.
Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, seek immediate help:
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call, text or chat 988
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call (800) 273-8255
BH Link: Rhode Islanders can call 401-414-LINK (5465)
Kids’ Link RI: Parents can call 1-855-543-5465
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App