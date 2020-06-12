Weather Now: Clearing Skies, Turning Less Humid Through the Morning

TODAY: Clouds and fog will give way to mostly sunny skies from north to south this morning. Humidity will drop, too. It will be a sunny and warm afternoon inland, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny at the coast, highs in the low to mid 70s. West winds turning south 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Warm, sunny and dry this evening and then comfortable and partly cloudy overnight. 70s during the early evening, mid to upper 50s by dawn.

SATURDAY: Not as warm…. sunny start and then turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Dry with highs in the mid 70s both inland and at the coast. North winds turning east at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry. Lows in the mid to upper 50s

SUNDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.