Weather Now: Clearing Skies This Morning

A drier stretch of weather begins today and lasts into early next week. After about 1-3″ of rain in the last 2 days, we’re seeing the last bit of light showers moving out early this morning. The clouds that are overhead will soon follow. Expect clouds to give way to mostly sunny skies by early afternoon. The humidity and temperatures will both be fairly comfortable for late July, with highs back to near 80 inland and in the mid to upper 70s at the coast. East winds 5-10mph

Tonight will be dry, mostly clear and comfortable for sleeping. Late night lows will dip to the upper 50s to low 60s





