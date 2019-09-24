Weather Now: Clearing Skies This Morning, Not as Hot Today

We needed some rainfall, but anyone else wake up from the downpours and thunderstorms overnight? The cold front that brought that activity is moving off the coast early this morning. Behind the front, it won’t be as hot or as humid today. Under a mix of sun and clouds, highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. While the majority of spots stay dry, there is a slight chance for a quick shower or sprinkle late afternoon.

Skies clear again this evening and tonight, with a cooler and comfortable night ahead. Late night lows will fall to 50-55.

Wednesday looks beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Our next chance for showers comes with the passage of another cold front on Thursday night.