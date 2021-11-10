Weather Now: Clearing Skies this Morning; Mild and Breezy this Afternoon

TODAY: Early morning clouds and a sprinkle and then sunny, dry mild… a bit breezy…. Highs 60-65. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies, much colder, lows in the mid 30s by dawn
THURSDAY (VETERANS DAY): Dry and seasonably cool with a mix of sun and high clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light east winds 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with widespread showers and gusty winds. Some heavier downpours. Highs around 60-64. South winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.
