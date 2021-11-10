Weather Now: Clearing Skies this Morning; Mild and Breezy this Afternoon

(NewsNation Now) — There was a 56-page event operations plan for Astroworld approved by Harris County, but Jackson Bush never saw one word of it. The security officer at the deadly concert told NewsNation he was hired by text message and did not feel “prepared” to work the event that night.

“I don’t believe I was prepared,” Bush said. “I believe if we were all prepared the right way, that stuff would not have happened the way it did. Honestly, even with the amount of people that passed and went unconscious ... the amount of injuries could have been avoided.”