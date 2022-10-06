Good morning. We’re finally breaking out of the gloomy, cool and unsettled weather that’s been hanging around New England since the beginning of the month. Clouds and some fog this morning will gradually clear from west to east giving us a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. It’s going to be a much warmer day, too, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. That’s a bit warmer than average.

After a mild, clear evening, clouds will increase tonight and some patchy fog is possible by dawn. Lows stay in the 50s.

Another very mild day is lined up for Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The winds will be pick up in the afternoon ahead of a cold front, that will sweep through on Friday evening. That front will usher in some cooler, but dry air for Columbus Day weekend.

It looks like a gorgeous weekend for fall fun. There are quite a few long-standing annual events across the area, too, from the Columbus Day celebrations on Federal Hill to the Scituate Art Festival and the Woonsocket Autumnfest.