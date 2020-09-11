Weather Now: Clearing Skies, Turning Less Humid Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a muggy start at dawn, it will turn less humid, breezy with lingering clouds this morning. Skies clear this afternoon with a “fall feel” in the air. Highs in the low 70s. North-northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Clear, dry, and much cooler tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the evening and then dropping to 50-55 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Cool Nights, Mild Days

SATURDAY: Nice! Sunny, low humidity, dry. After a cool start at dawn, highs will be in the low 70s. NE winds 5-10 mph turning east in the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. dry. Still cool with lows in the mid 50s later at night

SUNDAY: A dry and sunny start. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Staying dry during the daylight hours. A few showers possible at night. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Clearing skies in the morning. Dry and a bit warmer with highs near 80.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/9/2020: Richard Arenberg, Professor of Political Science, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour