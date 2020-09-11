Weather Now: Clearing Skies, Turning Less Humid Today

After a muggy start at dawn, it will turn less humid, breezy with lingering clouds this morning. Skies clear this afternoon with a “fall feel” in the air. Highs in the low 70s. North-northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Clear, dry, and much cooler tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the evening and then dropping to 50-55 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Cool Nights, Mild Days

SATURDAY: Nice! Sunny, low humidity, dry. After a cool start at dawn, highs will be in the low 70s. NE winds 5-10 mph turning east in the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. dry. Still cool with lows in the mid 50s later at night

SUNDAY: A dry and sunny start. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Staying dry during the daylight hours. A few showers possible at night. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Clearing skies in the morning. Dry and a bit warmer with highs near 80.

