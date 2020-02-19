Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Clearing Skies, Blustery Winds Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:


After a damp and chilly Tuesday, we have a stretch of storm-free days ahead of us. Lingering clouds early this morning will give way to sunshine with seasonable afternoon temperatures–in the upper 30s to low 40s.

It will be windy, though, with northwest winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-35 mph. Those winds will keep “feel like” temperatures in the low 30s through the day.

Expect a cold and dry night, with diminishing winds and clear skies. Late night lows will drop to near 20.

Colder than normal temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs only 30-35F despite lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will warmer by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com