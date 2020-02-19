Weather Now: Clearing Skies, Blustery Winds Today



After a damp and chilly Tuesday, we have a stretch of storm-free days ahead of us. Lingering clouds early this morning will give way to sunshine with seasonable afternoon temperatures–in the upper 30s to low 40s.

It will be windy, though, with northwest winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-35 mph. Those winds will keep “feel like” temperatures in the low 30s through the day.

Expect a cold and dry night, with diminishing winds and clear skies. Late night lows will drop to near 20.



Colder than normal temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs only 30-35F despite lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will warmer by the weekend.