Hope you’re having a nice weekend! It was nice to see the Sun today, and we’ll see a lot more of it on Sunday.

Tonight, expect skies to clear with temperatures dropping through the 30s this evening and into the 20s late in the night.

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine through the day as high pressure passes right overhead. That high center will drift to our east Sunday afternoon, making way for some clouds in the evening.

Highs Sunday will be seasonable…in the upper 30s. The average high for January 8th is 39°.

Clouds stream overhead Sunday night, but we should stay dry through midnight. A weak low pressure system will be passing to our south Sunday night and Monday morning, bringing us a chance for some snow and rain showers.

So, the Monday morning commute could start off with some snow flakes and rain drops (better chance for snow inland). At this point, we don’t expect any disruptions to the morning commute, but we’ll watch the situation closely through the rest of the weekend.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo