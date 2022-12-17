Hope you’re having a nice weekend!

Tonight, if you’re headed out to a holiday party or do some shopping, the weather will be quiet but cold.

Expect clear skies with temperatures dropping through the the 30s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with a few extra clouds in the afternoon. It’ll be dry and seasonably cold.

Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s — the average high for the date is 43.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo