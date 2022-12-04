Good evening!

It’s been a chilly and dry end to the weekend. Temperatures reached the low 40s for many this afternoon including 43 degrees at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

We’ll remain quiet and dry for tonight but it’ll be cold! Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to near 30 for most.

Temperatures this evening will be falling through the 30s as clouds will decrease.

Monday looks bright with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

The afternoon will be a good time to put up any holiday decorations outdoors before more rain arrives in time for the middle of the week.