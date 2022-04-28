Good morning. It’s going to feel more like a mid-March day rather than April. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal, plus we’ll see busy northwest winds continue. While we’re kicking off the day with sunny skies, it will turn partly to mostly cloudy for a few hours in the afternoon.

An area of low pressure remains nearly stalled to our northeast the next few days. It’s acting as a wind machine, delivering the unseasonably chilly air on a gusty northwest wind.

Look for sustained winds around 15-20 mph today with some gusts 25-35 mph. The combination of these gusty winds and low humidity will lead to an elevated risk for fires to spread quickly.

Please refrain from any outdoor burning today.

There’s also a Small Craft Advisory for our local waters.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Skies will clear this evening, setting us up for a cold night.

Late night lows will dip to the mid to upper 30s in urban areas, but rural spots, especially in northern and western RI could fall into the low 30s. If you’ve gotten a jump start on summer plantings, make sure to cover them up or bringing them inside.

Friday’s a near repeat of today. Cool and blustery with a sunny start and then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon and early evening. Highs only reach the mid 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Cool Start, Milder Finish

The weekend starts off chilly with partly sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures will still be a bit below normal, but at least will be approaching 60 by late afternoon. Winds will be a bit lighter than the last few days, too. The more significant warm-up is on Sunday. We’ll kick off the month of May with a beautiful day–sunshine, light winds and highs in the mid 60s.