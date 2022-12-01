TODAY: Windy and much colder. An early morning flurry or sprinkle, otherwise mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low 40s, wind chills in the 30s. Northwest winds 15-20mph, gusts 30-35 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies, colder and dry with diminishing winds. Lows in the mid/upper 20s by daybreak

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool with lighter winds. Afternoon temperatures mid to upper 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: Rainy, Windy and Mild on Saturday; Dry and Cooler Sunday

SATURDAY: A dry start at dawn, with rain arriving by mid-day and continuing through the afternoon. Much milder but becoming very windy. Highs near 60. Potential for wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. Clearing windy colder Saturday night

SUNDAY: Sunny, less wind, and seasonably cooler… highs in the mid 40s