TODAY: Windy and much colder. An early morning flurry or sprinkle, otherwise mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low 40s, wind chills in the 30s. Northwest winds 15-20mph, gusts 30-35 mph
TONIGHT: Clear skies, colder and dry with diminishing winds. Lows in the mid/upper 20s by daybreak
FRIDAY: Sunny and cool with lighter winds. Afternoon temperatures mid to upper 40s.
THIS WEEKEND: Rainy, Windy and Mild on Saturday; Dry and Cooler Sunday
SATURDAY: A dry start at dawn, with rain arriving by mid-day and continuing through the afternoon. Much milder but becoming very windy. Highs near 60. Potential for wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. Clearing windy colder Saturday night
SUNDAY: Sunny, less wind, and seasonably cooler… highs in the mid 40s
