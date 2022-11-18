Good morning. The weather today will look a lot like yesterday, with chilly temperatures, gusty winds and generally dry conditions. Like yesterday, there will be a chance for a brief, passing flurry or sprinkle. The best chance for seeing a few flakes will be along the coast first thing this morning. Temperatures will be around 5-8 degrees cooler than normal in the afternoon and southwest wind gusts to 25 mph will add to the cold feel.
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
ON THE BAY: A Small Craft Advisory is in effect again for area waters. Waves heights will be around 2-4 feet with gusts to 25 kts.
Ocen, Bay Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
This evening looks chilly with diminishing winds after sunset. An ocean-enhanced flurry or sprinkle is possible near the coast, before skies clear overnight. Lows fall to 25-30 by dawn.
Skies late tonight will be favorable for watching the **LEONID METEOR SHOWER AFTER MIDNIGHT….details HERE**
THIS WEEKEND: Cool Saturday, Cold and Windy on Sunday
Saturday is the pick of the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny with a bit less wind and highs in the 40s.
For Sunday– a fresh shot of cold air moves in on very gusty winds behind an off-shore disturbance. That disturbance could clip southeastern MA with an early morning rain or snow shower. Skies clear by mid-morning with increasing west winds. Sunday afternoon’s highs will struggle to hit 40 and with gusts topping 30mph, wind chilly will be stuck in the 20s most of the day.
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App