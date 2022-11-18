Good morning. The weather today will look a lot like yesterday, with chilly temperatures, gusty winds and generally dry conditions. Like yesterday, there will be a chance for a brief, passing flurry or sprinkle. The best chance for seeing a few flakes will be along the coast first thing this morning. Temperatures will be around 5-8 degrees cooler than normal in the afternoon and southwest wind gusts to 25 mph will add to the cold feel.

ON THE BAY: A Small Craft Advisory is in effect again for area waters. Waves heights will be around 2-4 feet with gusts to 25 kts.

This evening looks chilly with diminishing winds after sunset. An ocean-enhanced flurry or sprinkle is possible near the coast, before skies clear overnight. Lows fall to 25-30 by dawn.

Skies late tonight will be favorable for watching the **LEONID METEOR SHOWER AFTER MIDNIGHT….details HERE**

THIS WEEKEND: Cool Saturday, Cold and Windy on Sunday

Saturday is the pick of the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny with a bit less wind and highs in the 40s.

For Sunday– a fresh shot of cold air moves in on very gusty winds behind an off-shore disturbance. That disturbance could clip southeastern MA with an early morning rain or snow shower. Skies clear by mid-morning with increasing west winds. Sunday afternoon’s highs will struggle to hit 40 and with gusts topping 30mph, wind chilly will be stuck in the 20s most of the day.