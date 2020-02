TODAY: Colder and blustery with partly sunny skies. Highs near 40. West winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with lows in the mid 20s. Winds out of the west at 5-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. Wind chills in the ‘teens.

SATURDAY: Still cold and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds… a stray flurry possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind gusts to 20 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold, and not as breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.