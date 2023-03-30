TODAY: Sunny, dry, blustery, and noticeably colder. Highs in the low 40s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Northwest winds 10-15mph with gusts to 25 mph are expected into the afternoon, keeping the “feel like” temperatures in the 30s. Bundle up if you’re heading to the Red Sox Opening Day game this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, dry and colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s by dawn Friday

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds…dry most of the daylight hours, with rain developing by 5PM and Highs around 52

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy and milder with scattered showers likely. Temperatures in the 40s, rising to 50 by dawn Saturday. Areas of late night coastal fog as very humid air passes over the cooler waters

THIS WEEKEND: Windy, Showers Saturday; Drier and Cooler Sunday

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers likely.

A few thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Much milder and very windy. Temperatures upper 50s to low 60s.

Southwest winds 15-20 mph, gusts 35-45 mph at times

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, blustery, dry and cooler… Upper 40s