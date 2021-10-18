Weather Now: Chilly Winds, Mainly Dry Today

TODAY: Chilly start at dawn with temperatures starting out in the 40s. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, blustery and cooler-than-average. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be the slight chance for a light shower or sprinkle in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing this evening with temperatures cooling from the 50s into the 40s. It will be the coldest night of the week with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk, cool and dry… low 60s. Northwest winds 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, much milder and dry… highs around 71.

