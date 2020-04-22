Weather Now: Chilly Winds, Dry Today

Live Now
Good morning. Yesterday’s strong cold front has moved through, and in it’s wake we have a chilly April day ahead. Add in gusty winds, and it will feel unseasonably cool. On the plus side–it will be a dry day… so get those walks in and time in the yard if you can.

West-northwest winds will increase this morning with gusts 30-40 mph possible in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will diminish around and after sunset. With mainly clear skies overnight, we’ll see a cold and dry night. Lows will fall back to the upper 20s to low 30s.

We squeeze in another dry day on Thursday. Sun will give way to clouds with lighter winds and milder temperatures than today. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Two more rounds of rain are on the way in the coming days. The first will move through on Thursday night into Friday, and the second will bring us a rainy day on Sunday.

