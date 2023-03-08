Good morning. The weather is on repeat today, with chilly and brisk winds and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be similar to yesterday, reaching the low to mid 40s. Northwest wind will once again be sustained around 15mph with gusts to 20-30mph.

It stays dry tonight with a mix of clouds and moonlight. Lows dip to 30-35.

Brisk winds early Thursday will gradually diminish through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the low to mid 40s.