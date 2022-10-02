It certainly felt like October today with the windy and chilly conditions. We’ll by dry tonight and Monday, but we do have some more showers, ahead.

Tonight, it will remain chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday will continue to be fairly breezy and chilly, but we should remain dry.

Expect a little bit more in the way of sun in the afternoon with rain showers well off to our south. We’ll talk about that rain more in a little bit.

Highs on Monday will be in the 50s. The average high this time of year is in the upper 60s, so we’re well below average for the time of year.

Those rain showers to our south are actually associated with a meandering area of low pressure, related to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Well see those rain showers spin into Southern New England on Tuesday.

Expect some showers through the day on Tuesday, but it shouldn’t be a washout.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo