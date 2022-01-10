Weather Now: Chilly Today; Frigid Tonight and Tuesday

TODAY: Watch for patchy black ice early. Sun/cloud mix through the day with colder temperatures. Highs 25-30. Winds from the northwest 5-15mph with gusts 20-30mph in the morning.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid, lows 5-10 above, with wind chills falling to 0 to -10. Blustery northwest wind gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Wind chills -5 to -10 below zero in the morning. It’ll stay bitter cold through the day with sunshine. Highs around 15. Wind chills in the afternoon around zero.

WEDNESDAY: Very cold in the morning with temps in the single digits; otherwise moderating temperatures in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.