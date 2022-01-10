Weather Now: Chilly Today; Frigid Tonight and Tuesday

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Watch for patchy black ice early. Sun/cloud mix through the day with colder temperatures. Highs 25-30. Winds from the northwest 5-15mph with gusts 20-30mph in the morning.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid, lows 5-10 above, with wind chills falling to 0 to -10. Blustery northwest wind gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Wind chills -5 to -10 below zero in the morning. It’ll stay bitter cold through the day with sunshine. Highs around 15. Wind chills in the afternoon around zero.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

WEDNESDAY: Very cold in the morning with temps in the single digits; otherwise moderating temperatures in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/31/21: Mark Parlange, President of URI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com