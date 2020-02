TODAY: Frigid start at dawn. Chilly, but sunny and dry. Highs 30-35 . North winds turning west-southwest late day at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Another cold, clear and dry night… lows near 20.

SATURDAY: Nice day! A chilly start at dawn (near 20) and then not as cold in the afternoon. Dry with highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, dry and mild for late February. Highs near 50