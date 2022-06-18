Yikes! We went from a high of 85 Friday to a high around 70 today. With limited sunshine and the breeze, it felt pretty chilly! If you’d rather have a little more warmth, I’ve got bad news for you about Father’s Day Sunday.

Tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies with the chance for some rain showers late evening (after 9PM), continuing into early Sunday morning. It’ll be chilly overnight with lows in the 50s.

Those showers will be spinning across the area through the night….all light rain showers.

Most of the showers should be exiting our area by 8AM. While it will be drier, we won’t see a lot in the way of on Sunday.

With limited Sun again on Sunday, highs will only be in the low to mid 60s…nearly 15 degrees below average for the year. Again, with the lack of sunshine, it’ll feel even cooler. Obviously, it won’t be terribly warm at the beaches, too.

Clouds will stick around for much of the day, but some sunshine is possible at times through the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo