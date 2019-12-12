Weather Now: Chilly Sunshine Today

It’s a much quieter start to the day than yesterday. Skies are clear, and the air overhead is cold and dry. You will need to watch for slick spots early this morning as any moisture left on the roads, sidewalks, etc from yesterday’s snow will be icy. We’ll hold on to the sunshine throughout the day, but it will be a cold one. Highs only climb to 30-35 this afternoon. Northwest winds will stay light at 5-10 mph turning south by late day/evening.

It will stay cold and dry again tonight. Low temperatures will be reached early in the night, with increasing clouds and slowly rising temperatures near dawn.