Good morning. After a mild start to the month, the weather pattern has flipped and a much cooler stretch is ahead. In fact, temperatures most of this week, including today, will be running well-below normal.

We’ll see abundant sunshine today, with brisk northwest winds and highs only in the mid 40s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Northwest winds will gust to around 20 mph during the day. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 1PM on Narragansett Bay.

Ocean, Bay Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Skies will be clear and dry this evening and tonight with lows dipping to 25-30 by dawn.

Tuesday is dry as well, but with increasing clouds and highs in the 40s. By Tuesday night, a disturbance will move along the coast bringing a chilly rain to southern New England. The air may be cold enough initially for some brief wet snow north and west of I-95 overnight.

As the night goes on, any wet snow will change to rain and little to no accumulation is expected for our area. A cold rain will continue on Wednesday morning before tapering off during the afternoon.