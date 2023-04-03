Good morning. It’s a chilly start to the day, with overnight lows in the 20s. Temperatures will rebound into the low 50s this afternoon under sunny skies. It turns rather gusty for the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5-10mph in the morning and then increasing to 10-20mph in the afternoon with gusts 25-35mph.

Gusty winds continue this evening before diminishing as the night goes on. It won’t be as cold, with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 40s through the night under partly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance of a passing light shower in northern RI towards daybreak.

Tuesday is milder and mainly dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. There’s a small chance of a passing sprinkle or shower in northern RI. Highs reach the low to mid 60s.

There’s a higher risk for some showers on Wednesday and especially Thursday.