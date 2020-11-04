Weather Now: Chilly Start, Milder Finish Today

TODAY: A chilly start at dawn and then not as cool with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light, variable winds this morning turning south at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as chilly…. lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Much milder with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and nice…mid to upper 60s.

