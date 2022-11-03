TODAY: A chilly start at dawn (30s to low 40s) and then sunny, dry, and mild in the afternoon… Highs near 65. South wind 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies early and then increasing low clouds and patchy fog developing by dawn. 50s early in the evening, cooling to 45 overnight. Southwest winds near 5 mph

FRIDAY: Patchy fog and low clouds at dawn will give way to sunshine. Warm and dry with highs near 70 inland, 60s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-15 mph

THIS WEEKEND: September-Like Temperatures

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm with near record high temperatures in the afternoon. Highs around 72 inland and 60s along the coast. The record to beat for November 5 is 75 from 1994.

**FALL BACK SATURDAY NIGHT: Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night. Set clocks BACK one hour before bed**

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a gusty breeze, warm and more humid. High 73 inland and mid 60s along shore. The record to beat for November 6 is 72 from 2020