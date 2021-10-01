Weather Now: Chilly Start and then Mild and Dry Next Few Days

TODAY: A cold start at dawn (39°-44°) followed by a mild and mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies, cool and dry. Temperatures in the 50s in the evening, falling to 45-50 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry Through Sunday Afternoon; Showers Sunday Night

SATURDAY: Nice day. Cool in the morning and then a bit milder in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and dry… upper 60s to low 70s. Light and variable winds and then south-southwest in the afternoon at 10-15 mph.

SAT. NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, not as cool. Late night lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Looks dry during the day with sun giving way to increasing clouds. Showers arrive in the evening and night. HIghs in the low 70s. North winds turning southeast at 5-10 mph.