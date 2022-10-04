Good morning. It’s been a pretty gloomy, gusty and cool start to October. The trend continues through Wednesday, with highs only in the 50s. Skies will be cloudy and showers will be off and today and tomorrow.

The culprit is a nearly stationary storm system sitting off the Mid-Atlantic coast. That combined with high pressure to the north has been generating a busy northeast wind that won’t ease up until later Wednesday.

The area of low pressure will send rounds of showers lifting through southern New England until it finally drifts away Wednesday night and Thursday.

When it’s all said and done, rainfall amounts are expected to range from 1/2″ to as much as 2″ in our area.

That storm is also kicking up the seas, leading to another day of high surf and small craft advisories for local waters.

The weather takes a turn for the milder and sunnier starting on Thursday. Highs will rebound back to near 70 ahead of a strong cold front on Friday night. That will bring a fresh shot of cool, dry air in time for Columbus Day weekend.