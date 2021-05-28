Weather Now: Chilly, Rounds of Rain for Memorial Day Weekend

TODAY: Much cooler. Sun to increasing clouds. Showers moves in between 5-8PM. Highs in the mid 60s
TONIGHT: Widespread rain, heavy at times…. raw and cool…. near 50 by dawn. Rain totals of 1″ to 1.5″ likely, with localized street flooding and poor drainage flooding
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
SATURDAY: Windy, gray and cold with lingering lighter showers and drizzle, mostly in the morning. Highs only in the mid 50s. East-northeast winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy windy and chilly. Spots of mist at times. Temperatures in the 40s
SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Unseasonably chilly with highs in the upper 50s
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Morning showers, it looks drier by afternoon with some partial sun. Not as cold with highs 65-70.