Weather Now: Chilly, Rounds of Rain for Memorial Day Weekend

TODAY: Much cooler. Sun to increasing clouds. Showers moves in between 5-8PM. Highs in the mid 60s

TONIGHT: Widespread rain, heavy at times…. raw and cool…. near 50 by dawn. Rain totals of 1″ to 1.5″ likely, with localized street flooding and poor drainage flooding

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Windy, gray and cold with lingering lighter showers and drizzle, mostly in the morning. Highs only in the mid 50s. East-northeast winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy windy and chilly. Spots of mist at times. Temperatures in the 40s

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Unseasonably chilly with highs in the upper 50s

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Morning showers, it looks drier by afternoon with some partial sun. Not as cold with highs 65-70.

