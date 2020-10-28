Weather Now: Chilly Rain this Morning, Drier Late Day/Evening

TODAY: Cloudy with a chilly rain in the morning tapering off in the early afternoon Some breaks of sun late day and early evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Northeast winds turning west at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry and cool…. Lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Zeta’s remnants will bring a widespread rain, heavy at times, by afternoon and evening. Gusty east winds developing. Highs in the low 50s. Rain continues into the night, heavy at times with localized minor street flooding

FRIDAY: Windswept morning rain showers, possibly ending as a brief wet snow showers by early afternoon in higher elevations. A slushy coating of snow could accumulate on the grass north and west of Providence. Drier with some clearing by late afternoon and evening. Highs only in the lower 40s. East-northeast winds 15-25 mph with gusts 40-45mph possible

