TODAY: Still windy and cooler than normal with mostly sunny skies. Highs 55-60. Winds from the northeast 15-25mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool and brisk with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, blustery and a bit milder… highs in the low 60s. Northeast winds 10-20, gusts 20-30 mph