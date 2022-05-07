Most of the rain showers missed us today, but the wind and chilly temperatures certainly didn’t! Afternoon highs were only in the low 50s, but wind chills were in the low 40s at times with the gusty winds.

Tonight, outside of a few passing showers toward the coast, will be dry and gusty.

A stuck ocean storm to our south will give us a persistent northeast wind through the night and Sunday. While we won’t be a seeing a lot of rain, some passing showers are possible.

MOTHER’S DAY FORECAST

Overall, Mother’s Day won’t be too bad. Did you buy some flowers for that special Mom? Hold on to them good. Winds will still be pretty busy through Sunday.

Expect winds from the northeast at 10-20mph with some gusts to 30mph possible. We may sneak in a bit more sunshine on Sunday compared to Saturday, and it looks like all the rain showers will stay well to our south.

Highs Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s, but if we get enough sunshine, we may see highs in the upper 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo