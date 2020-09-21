Weather Now: Chilly, Breezy, Sunny for the Final Day of Summer

Good morning! It’s another unseasonably chilly start to the final day of summer. Temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s overnight, with a few isolated areas even falling to near or below freezing. Brrr! The frost advisory continues for northern communities until 8AM.

We have a sunny, cool and breezy start to the week and end to the summer season. Highs will climb to between 60-65. North-northeast winds will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts to 25mph will be sunny and continued cool and dry today… Highs in the low to mid 60s. NNE winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

Plan on one more very cold night in our stretch of below normal temperatures. We’ll once again see lows in the 30s and 40s at dawn with some frost advisories expected.

Fall begins on Tuesday, with the Autumnal Equinox at 9:30 AM EDT. It will be a touch milder by afternoon with highs near 70. North winds will be busy though, sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

HURRICANE TEDDY

We’re expecting Hurricane Teddy to pass about 400 miles off-shore to our east on Tuesday, but large waves will propagate from the storm toward Southern New England today and tomorrow.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions »

It’s going to create rough surf and dangerous rip currents at ocean exposed beaches across southern New England, with waves building to up to 10 feet. Stay off rocks and jetties!

In response, a ***HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect through Tuesday for coastal Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts ocean-exposed beaches. The biggest waves (15-20 feet) will occur off the waters of Nantucket***

