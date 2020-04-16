Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Chilly Breezes, Partial Sun Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. Like yesterday, we’re kicking off our day with a little precipitation. Today it’s just a few flurries and sprinkles that taper off by 8AM in most spots. You may even notice frost on the car windshield. It’s going to be a cool and breezy mid-April day, with morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

Most spots are dry this afternoon, but in eastern MA–From Boston to Plymouth and Cape Cod, an additional isolated shower is possible.

It will be clear and cold tonight. Temperatures are once again going to dip to near and below freezing in spots.

Friday starts off bright and sunny, but clouds will roll in during the late afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system.

This one could bring some late-season snow to interior New England Friday night and Saturday morning. Yup. In fact, a small, slushy accumulation is possible in northern RI, especially areas northwest of I-295.

Any slush on the grass gets washed away by a chilly rain that will fall into Saturday afternoon before the storm departs.

Sunday looks MUCH better for getting outside. It will be much milder with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com