Weather Now: Chilly Breezes, Partial Sun Today

Good morning. Like yesterday, we’re kicking off our day with a little precipitation. Today it’s just a few flurries and sprinkles that taper off by 8AM in most spots. You may even notice frost on the car windshield. It’s going to be a cool and breezy mid-April day, with morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

Most spots are dry this afternoon, but in eastern MA–From Boston to Plymouth and Cape Cod, an additional isolated shower is possible.

It will be clear and cold tonight. Temperatures are once again going to dip to near and below freezing in spots.

Friday starts off bright and sunny, but clouds will roll in during the late afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system.

This one could bring some late-season snow to interior New England Friday night and Saturday morning. Yup. In fact, a small, slushy accumulation is possible in northern RI, especially areas northwest of I-295.

Any slush on the grass gets washed away by a chilly rain that will fall into Saturday afternoon before the storm departs.

Sunday looks MUCH better for getting outside. It will be much milder with highs in the upper 50s.