Weather Now: Chilly, Blustery for Election Day

Good morning. It’s Election Day 2020. Here in southern New England, our day will be blustery, cold and *mainly* dry. Early this morning, however, we’re tracking a batch of rain and snow showers along a cold front that will move across southern New England by 9AM. After that, skies turn partly to mostly sunny and the rest of the day will be dry.

Like Monday, today will feel like a winter day. Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees below normal, with gusty winds adding to the chill.

It won’t be as windy as yesterday, but winds this morning will gust between 30-40mph over the mainland, before gradually subsiding through the afternoon.

Skies will be clear this evening and tonight, with light winds expect to see chilly temperatures. In fact, tonight will be the coldest night of the week. Expect lows in the upper 20s to low 30s by dawn.

After a chilly start on Wednesday, we’ll start a warming trend. Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow afternoon and then 60s from Thursday into next week.

