Weather Alert: Watch for black ice this morning in NW RI, Snow Showers in SE MA

Heads up commuters! It’s been an icy start to the day with freezing drizzle in northwest RI, eastern CT and central MA leading to slick roads and multiple accidents. Further east, ocean effect snow and rain showers from New Bedford to Plymouth and Cape Cod are also leading to some slick spots. Use caution. Temperatures will be below freezing all morning, so any untreated surfaces in these areas will be slick. Improving conditions expected late morning with some partial sun, but chilly conditions in the afternoon. Highs only in the mid to upper 30s. North-Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

Skies will turn mostly clear this evening and early tonight with cold and dry conditions. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Look for clouds to increase before dawn.

Wednesday will be another cool day with lots of clouds. A weak disturbance crossing New England could scare up a few sprinkles or flurries, but much of the day is dry. Highs near 40.