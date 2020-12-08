Weather Alert: Watch for black ice this morning in NW RI, Snow Showers in SE MA

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heads up commuters! It’s been an icy start to the day with freezing drizzle in northwest RI, eastern CT and central MA leading to slick roads and multiple accidents. Further east, ocean effect snow and rain showers from New Bedford to Plymouth and Cape Cod are also leading to some slick spots. Use caution. Temperatures will be below freezing all morning, so any untreated surfaces in these areas will be slick. Improving conditions expected late morning with some partial sun, but chilly conditions in the afternoon. Highs only in the mid to upper 30s. North-Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Skies will turn mostly clear this evening and early tonight with cold and dry conditions. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Look for clouds to increase before dawn.

Wednesday will be another cool day with lots of clouds. A weak disturbance crossing New England could scare up a few sprinkles or flurries, but much of the day is dry. Highs near 40.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/7/2020: Luke Renchan and Matt D'Amico

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams