Good morning. A storm-free, but brisk and chilly stretch is ahead with temperatures running below normal for each of the next 5 days.

Today begins with a blend of clouds and sun and a passing sprinkle on the islands, followed by a mostly sunny and blustery afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s, about 6-7 degrees below normal.

Westerly winds will gust to 20-30mph, making it feel like it’s in the 30s this afternoon.

ON THE BAY: Gusty west winds will make for rough conditions on the waters, with waves 2-4 feet.

It stays blustery this evening followed by diminishing winds and mostly clear skies overnight. Lows fall to the upper 20s.

Friday is a lot like today, with partly sunny skies, gusty winds and cool temperatures. Highs climb to the mid 40s. There’s a slight chance of passing sprinkles along the coast. West-southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Saturday, Very Cold and Windy Sunday

The weekend is storm-free but unseasonably cold. Highs still climb into the 40s on Saturday, but a fresh shot of cold air moves in Saturday night and it will be even colder on Sunday. Highs struggle to hit 40, and windy conditions will make it feel like its in the ‘teens and 20s during the day.